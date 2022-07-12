M&M Financial Services zooms over 16% in July on strong biz outlook

-
ALSO READ
M&M Finance's looks to double AUM of Lankan venture
Mahindra group: M&M, Mahindra Holidays may jump up to 25%, charts show
Mahindra Logistics acquires last-mile delivery firm ZipZap for Rs 72 crore
Mahindra Finance Q3 consolidated net at Rs 992 cr after year-ago loss
Mahindra Lifespace rallies 20% on plan to buy land parcel from M&M
-
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) hit a 52-week high of Rs 206.85 (intraday) on the BSE, gaining 3 per cent in Tuesday’s weak trade on a strong business outlook before ending on Rs 204.05 per share. The stock of the Mahindra group company surpassed its previous high of Rs 206.40 touched on November 9, 2021.
In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex ended the day down 0.94 per cent at 53,886.61 points.
Thus far in July (last eight days), MMFSL has rallied 16 per cent, as compared to a 1.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In June 2022, the company had delivered a 115 per cent year on year (YoY) and a 27 per cent sequential month-on-month (MoM) growth in disbursement at nearly Rs 3,750 crore, aided by macro tailwinds.
The year to date disbursement at around Rs 9,450 crore registered a YoY growth of 145 per cent. As of June 30, the company estimates the gross business assets at Rs 67,500 crore, a YoY growth of 6 per cent.
"Stock like MMFSL is likely to perform better in the coming trading sessions along with the ongoing recovery seen in sectoral peers. The stock witnessed significant delivery-based activity in early April and May 2022 at Rs 170-180, which is a crucial support level for the stock. Since accumulation was seen in this stock last week, we believe downsides are limited and positive momentum is likely to remain intact in the stock above the mentioned levels," said ICICI Securities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU