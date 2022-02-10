Mahindra Lifespace rallies 20% on plan to buy land parcel from M&M

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on road, highway developers on infra push, cheap valuation
Financials, Reliance drag Sensex down 396 pts; Maruti zooms 7%, M&M 3%
Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Voda Idea, Ruchi Soya, Fiem Industries
Stocks to watch: Airtel, RIL, M&M, Nazara Tech, IDBI Bank, Burger King
Stocks to watch: Nuvoco Vistas, BPCL, Yes Bank, Dish TV, VST Tillers, Infy
-
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers soared 20 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 320.55 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day after the company announced that it will purchase approximately 9.24 acres of land in Kandivali, Mumbai from Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for real estate development. M&M is the promoter and holding company of Mahindra Lifespace.
The land purchase is for an aggregate consideration of Rs 365 crore (subject to actual land area survey, deduction of TDS and applicable taxes) to be paid in tranches and interest of 7 per cent per annum payable during the interim period of payment on unpaid principal balance from the sale date, the company said.
This new project is Mahindra Lifespaces’ second residential development in Kandivali after its ‘Mahindra Roots’ project and will offer approximately 1 million sq. ft. of carpet area. The project is expected to be launched in FY 2023.
The deal is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. The actual date of completion will depend on the receipt of requisite approvals from the statutory authorities, the company said in an exchange filing.
“We get this opportunity to monetise an unused land parcel, which is less than 10% of our entire land in Kandivali and will not have any impact on the operations of the company as no operations of the auto and farm sectors are carried out on the land being sold,” said Rajeev Goyal, CFO, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M.
The stock of M&M was trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 849, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 854 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.95 per cent at 59,020 points at 02:36 pm.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU