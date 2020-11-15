Market capitalisation of 8 of top-10 most valued firms zooms Rs 1.9 trn

-
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed Rs 1.9 trillion last week, with Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainer, reflecting bullish investor sentiment.
While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation, rest of the eight companies including Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers.
The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 35,878.56 crore to Rs 2,63,538.56 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued firms.
HDFC Bank added Rs 34,077.46 crore to its market valuation, taking it to Rs 7,54,025.75 crore, while HDFC's market capitalisation jumped Rs 31,989.44 crore to Rs 4,15,761.38 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation rose Rs 30,142.34 crore to Rs 3,35,771.38 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained Rs 22,156.31 crore to Rs 5,14,223.88 crore.
The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 17,266.84 crore to Rs 2,62,630.53 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose Rs 10,520.48 crore to reach Rs 3,50,501.27 crore.
Infosys added Rs 8,540.12 crore to its market valuation, taking it to Rs 4,82,783.05 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL eroded by Rs 18,392.74 crore to Rs 13,53,624.69 crore.
The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 14,090.21 crore to Rs 10,02,149.38 crore.
RIL led the chart of top-10 most valued companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
Over the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,744.92 points or 4.16 per cent.
Domestic markets conducted a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali.
