MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 170 pts; indices likely to reclaim lifetime highs
Catch all the live market updates here. Equitas Small Finance Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, and JK Cement among 253 companies set to declare quarterly earnings today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
With clarity emerging on the next US president, the domestic benchmark indices may track gains in global indices and log new lifetime highs today. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading around 12,450, up 176 points and indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian markets.
Apart from these, market participants will also track quarterly earnings, Covid-19 trend, Rupee's trajectory, and foreign fund flow.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be in focus today after the bank reported widening of its net loss to Rs 397 crore in the July-September quarter because of rise in bad loans and provisions.
Results today
A total of 253 companies, including Equitas Small Finance Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, and JK Cement, are set to announce their September quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street stock futures and Asian indices started strong on Monday as risk assets got a boost on expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under US president-elect Joe Biden. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 jumped 0.6 per cent on Monday.
In Asia, Korea's Kospi, Australia's ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei were all up over 1.7 per cent in early deals.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
