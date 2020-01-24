- Fund that beat 96% of its peers counts financial stocks as its biggest bet
- RBI raises short-term investment limit of FPIs to 30% from 20% of portfolio
- Higher gross margins, cost control initiatives aid Westlife's profitability
- Dependence on Tamil, Telugu cinema dents PVR's Q3 profit; all eyes on Inox
- Singapore overhauls fund regime to bolster industry, attract offshore funds
- RBL Bank: Regaining investor confidence an uphill task post Q3 results
- GDR manipulation: Sebi levies Rs 10.7 cr fine on Jindal Cotex, 3 officials
- Centre plans to raise Rs 10,000 cr from CPSE ETF's seventh tranche: Report
- GE T&D India surges 8% on order win worth of Rs 173 crore from JKPDD
- Westlife Development zooms 18% on strong Q3 operational performance
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower opening for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Quarterly numbers, stock-specific action, and global cues will continue to influence markets.
IT major Infosys may also hog the limelight as report said markets watchdog Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of the books of Infosys as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company. READ MORE
RESULTS CORNER
A total of 46 companies are slated to unveil their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 today. The list includes names such as Bank of Baroda, UltraTech Cement, Emkay Global Financial Services, and AAVAS Financiers.
GLOBAL CUES
Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday as caution on China virus continued while euro hit a seven-week low against the US dollar overnight after European Central Bank (ECB) left its policy rates unchanged. In the US market, the S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record closing high on Thursday.
Coronavirus fears continued to weigh on commodity prices. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up a marginal 0.05 per cent at $55.61 a barrel.
