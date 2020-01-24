JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower opening for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
Quarterly numbers, stock-specific action, and global cues will continue to influence markets.

IT major Infosys may also hog the limelight as report said markets watchdog Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of the books of Infosys as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company. READ MORE

RESULTS CORNER

A total of 46 companies are slated to unveil their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 today. The list includes names such as Bank of Baroda, UltraTech Cement, Emkay Global Financial Services, and AAVAS Financiers.

GLOBAL CUES

Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday as caution on China virus continued while euro hit a seven-week low against the US dollar overnight after European Central Bank (ECB) left its policy rates unchanged. In the US market, the S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record closing high on Thursday.

Coronavirus fears continued to weigh on commodity prices. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up a marginal 0.05 per cent at $55.61 a barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh