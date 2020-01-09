JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Rebound in global markets and crude oil price retreat are likely to boost investor sentiment Thursday. Besides, company-specific development, FII flows, and movement of rupee against the US dollar will also be on the investors' radar.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-biggest wireless telephony major, has begun marketing its $2-billion (Rs 14,350 crore) equity issuance to institutional investors on Wednesday to pay the AGR (adjusted gross revenues) dues to the central government within the January 23 deadline set by the Supreme Court. The company will also raise an additional $1 billion (Rs 7,155 crore) as convertible bonds due in 2025. READ MORE

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rebounded on Thursday and oil beat a retreat, as the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East and investors reversed their safety plays. Japan’s Nikkei opened 1.6 per cent higher and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent. In the overnight trade, US stocks ended in the positive territory.

In commodities, Brent futures nursed overnight losses of 4 per cent to sit at $65.44 per barrel, near the cheapest since mid-December. 

