- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a strong start for domestic indices
- CMD role split: In relief for India Inc, Sebi may extend March 31 deadline
- NTPC's shopping spree may turn out to be a gift for its investors
- Use volatility in markets to book profit in global funds, say advisors
- 4 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 9,400 crore issue size
- Amazon-Future Retail deal: How the tie-up benefits both the firms
- Owing to weak demand, near-term pressures to remain for Mahindra CIE
- NSE to introduce cross margining facility from Friday to increase liquidity
- Market Wrap, Jan 8: Indices settled off lows; Sensex dips for 52 pts
- Large-caps expensive compared to long-term averages, says Mihir Vora
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-up start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Rebound in global markets and crude oil price retreat are likely to boost investor sentiment Thursday. Besides, company-specific development, FII flows, and movement of rupee against the US dollar will also be on the investors' radar.
Bharti Airtel, India’s second-biggest wireless telephony major, has begun marketing its $2-billion (Rs 14,350 crore) equity issuance to institutional investors on Wednesday to pay the AGR (adjusted gross revenues) dues to the central government within the January 23 deadline set by the Supreme Court. The company will also raise an additional $1 billion (Rs 7,155 crore) as convertible bonds due in 2025. READ MORE
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rebounded on Thursday and oil beat a retreat, as the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East and investors reversed their safety plays. Japan’s Nikkei opened 1.6 per cent higher and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent. In the overnight trade, US stocks ended in the positive territory.
In commodities, Brent futures nursed overnight losses of 4 per cent to sit at $65.44 per barrel, near the cheapest since mid-December.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More