MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for Indian mkts
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian equity markets look set for a gap-up opening today, mainly on account of a rebound in global markets and a sizable improvement in Chinese manufaturing data for March.
Although, the news on the coronavirus which remains grim. India’s cumulative coronavirus infections have reached 1,251, registering the highest single-day increase of 227 cases yesterday, while the death toll rose to 32. Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has reached more than 775,000, while more than 37,000 have died.
GLOBAL CUES
On the Wall Street, the Dow ended Monday up 3.19 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 3.35 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.62 per cent.
Asian share markets also managed a tentative rally on Tuesday. A sizable improvement in Chinese manufacturing in March lifted investors' spirit. China’s official purchasing manufacturers’ index bounced to 52, from a record-low 35.7 in February while services PMI stood at 52.3 versus the previous 29.6 as factories began to re-open.
As such, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.6 per cent and South Korea 1.5 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices plunged to the lowest in almost 18 years on Monday as lockdowns for the virus squeezed demand. Prices tried to steady early Tuesday, with Brent crude futures gaining 25 cents to $23.01 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
