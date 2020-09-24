JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges 100 points ahead of F&O expiry today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers reacts as they watch the share prices of BSE Sensex (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets are set for a weak start on Thursday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty which plunged over 100 points in early deals on the back of weak global cues. Besides, the scheduled expiry of monthly derivatives is expected to keep the session volatile.

Apart from global cues and the Covid-19 trends, investors will also eye stock-specific developments, Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement in today's session.

Global cues
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones fell 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.37 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 3 per cent after data showed business activity slowed in September.

Asian stocks opened lower on Thursday. Australia's ASX 200 lost nearly 1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.3 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude was trading at $41.48 per barrel.

