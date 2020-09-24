- India making progress on global debt index debut, says JPMorgan
- UTI AMC set to go public with Rs 3,000-cr issue on September 29
- Investment advisers to ensure client-level division of distribution: Sebi
- IT stocks: Double-digit growth required to justify high valuation multiples
- New procedure on promoters' PAN applies under takeover norms also: Sebi
- Sebi rationalises eligibility criteria, disclosure norms for rights issue
- Angel Broking's IPO subscribed 1.46 times on second day of bidding
- BSE to launch auto cancellation to avoid reversals in exclusive stocks
- Reliance Jio's postpaid plans turn up the heat on Airtel and Voda Idea
- MF distributors call for halt on fresh purchases in multi-cap schemes
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty plunges 100 points ahead of F&O expiry today
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | HDFC
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock brokers reacts as they watch the share prices of BSE Sensex (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets are set for a weak start on Thursday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty which plunged over 100 points in early deals on the back of weak global cues. Besides, the scheduled expiry of monthly derivatives is expected to keep the session volatile.
Apart from global cues and the Covid-19 trends, investors will also eye stock-specific developments, Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement in today's session.
Global cues
Overnight, the Dow Jones fell 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.37 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 3 per cent after data showed business activity slowed in September.
Asian stocks opened lower on Thursday. Australia's ASX 200 lost nearly 1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.3 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude was trading at $41.48 per barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More