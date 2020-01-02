- Today's picks: Titan to Power Grid, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
- Baroda, Union MFs bank on mergers to increase their market share
- Improving mix will keep the dream growth rally intact for Narayana stock
- Higher volumes, margins to fuel growth for gas-distribution firms
- Route Mobile gets Sebi's approval to raise Rs 600 crore through IPO
- Surrendra Park Hotels-owned Flurys files papers for Rs 1000-crore IPO
- Industry players lobby for relaxation of offshore fund taxation rules
- Despite stock's rise, Page Industries' near-term outlook not comforting
- ICICI Bank: Investor sentiment on a high as share of retail loan rises
- Market Wrap, Jan 1: CY20 see tepid start; Sensex up 52 pts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Auto sales numbers, macro data, and global factors will give direction to the markets today. Investors will also await the release of Markit Manufacturing PMI for December which will be released later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Globally, stocks in Asia were mixed. Australia’s main stock index was flat and South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.9 per cent. On the other hand, equities in Hong Kong and China advanced. The SGX Nifty was indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.
In commodities, Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 per cent to trade at $66.22 per barrel.
