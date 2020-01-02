JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Auto sales numbers, macro data, and global factors will give direction to the markets today. Investors will also await the release of Markit Manufacturing PMI for December which will be released later in the day.

Globally, stocks in Asia were mixed. Australia’s main stock index was flat and South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.9 per cent. On the other hand, equities in Hong Kong and China advanced. The SGX Nifty was indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.

In commodities, Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 per cent to trade at $66.22 per barrel.

