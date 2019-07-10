- Mid- and small-cap stock indices not yet out of the woods, say analysts
- Budget impact: Govt may use MF route to meet disinvestment target
- Here's why Nomura raises its Nifty target for March 2020 to 12,900
- Investors should beware of high volatility in long-duration funds
- PI Industries stands strong amid dry spell for agrochemical players
- Made of steel: JSPL's earnings may head north on rising production
- Sebi likely to examine surcharge impact on foreign portfolio investors
- Higher gold prices, low growth in Q1 take the shine off Titan stock
- CPSE ETF likely to hit markets next week; expected to offer discount price
- Market Wrap, July 9: Indices end flat, Nifty holds 11,550
MARKET LIVE: June quarter earnings, global cues top factors for today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Benchmark indices may react to June quarter earnings, global cues,, and stock-specific action in Wednesday's session.
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices back home.
On Tuesday, markets pared losses and ended the session on a flat note. The Sensex closed 10.25 points higher at 38,731 levels, while the broader Nifty50 settled 2.7 points lower at 11,556 levels.
The rupee settled lower at 68.55 against the US dollar.
Results today
GTPL Hathway, Himachal Futuristic Communications, and Inditalia Refcon will announce their Q1FY20 results today.
Global Cues
Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2 per cent, South Korea climbed 0.6 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei lagged with a loss of 0.15 per cent.
Wall Street was dully circumspect ahead of the Powell testimony, with the Dow ending Tuesday down 0.08 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.12 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.54 per cent.
In commodity markets, oil prices were supported by Middle East tensions and OPEC supply cuts. Brent crude futures rose 67 cents to $64.83, while US crude gained 83 cents to $58.66 a barrel.
