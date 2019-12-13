- Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to NTPC, hot stocks to watch on Friday
- Indian bonds may extend losses with no let-up in bad news facing them
- L&T Infotech's expectations of better growth in H2FY20 a shot in the arm?
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Despite stellar gains, HNIs book losses
- Street cheers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as stock soars 50% on debut
- Karvy: Clients of commodity arm knock on bourses' doors over payment delay
- EV market set to grow at 36% till 2026; 365,920 units sold in 2018
- HDFC AMC takes 35% markdown on Simplex exposure after rating falls to 'D'
- Bharat Bond ETF anchor book over-subscribed 1.7 times; LIC also places bids
- Karvy case: Appellate tribunal reserves order on Axis Bank's plea
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today react to positive developments on the two long-standing global issues: the US-China trade deal and the Brexit.
Reports indicated that the US and China have agreed 'in principle' to Phase One of a trade deal. Reuters reported the United States has agreed to reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods and delay a tranche of tariffs as part of the deal.
In the UK, exit polls suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party looked to have won a clear majority in the UK elections which would give Johnson the power to push through Brexit.
India's Wholesale inflation and trade figures for November will be released later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street celebrated the US-China trade news with record highs. The Dow ended Thursday up 0.79 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.86 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.73 per cent.
Asian share markets were set fair on Friday. Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.1 per cent, while South Korean stocks firmed 1.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan put on 0.5 per cent.
Oil prices rallied on the global developments. Brent crude price ticked up 37 cents to $64.57 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
