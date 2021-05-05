- Commodity rally sparks jump in emerging-market currencies, credit
- BSE resolves 344 investor complaints against listed companies in April
- Pricing pressure in US market to impact margins of pharma companies
- Moderate growth guidance takes the sheen off L&T Technology stock
- RIL's Rs 53,124-cr rights: Partly paid premium shrinks as call date nears
- Auto, financials see earnings cut following Covid-19-linked state lockdowns
- Market Wrap, May 04: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Value funds shine amid broad-based rally as 'growth' trade fizzles out
- IndiaMART hits over 3-month low; slips 18% in 3 days post Q4 results
- Gold falls from two-month high as dollar strength dents safe-haven appeal
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 60 points; all eyes on RBI Governor's speech
LIVE market: A total of 20 companies, including Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Blue Dart Express, Ceat, and Deepak Nitrite are set to release quarterly earnings today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty indicated a positive start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday. Covid-related updates, global cues and corporate results will remain the key triggers for the Indian markets on Wednesday, while investors will also await the address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das scheduled for 10 AM today.
On the Covid front, India recorded 382,691 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to over 20.6 million, according to Worldometer.
Global cues
The Nasdaq had dropped 1.9 per cent on Tuesday as some big tech names ran into profit-taking, including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. S&P500 also dropped 0.7 per cent while Dow Jones closed 0.06 per cent higher.
Asian shares risked falling for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as sentiment took a knock from a selloff in large cap Wall Street tech darlings, combined with talk of rising US interest rates.
Oil prices climbed to seven-week peaks as more countries opened their borders to travellers, improving the demand outlook for petrol and jet fuel. Brent added 57 cents to $69.49 a barrel, near its highest since mid-March.
Results today
A total of 20 companies, including Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Blue Dart Express, Ceat, Craftsman Automation, and Deepak Nitrite are set to release quarterly earnings today.
(with inputs from Reuters)
