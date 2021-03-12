JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE markets: IDBI Bank is set to trade actively today after coming out of prompt corrective action (PCA) after improving its finances and credit profile

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are likely to open gap-up and near all-time highs today. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty traded 214 points higher at 15,423, following firm overnight leads from Wall Street as President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

Market participants will continue to track oil price movement, Rupee's trajectory and stock-specific developments. They would also watch out for industrial production data for January and CPI inflation data for February that are slated to be released today.

Global cues

Asian stocks started strong on Friday as a further retreat in bond yields eased concerns about rampant inflation, restoring appetite for battered tech stocks. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.62 per cent and Australia's ASX200 rose 0.9 per cent. South Korea's Kospi surged 1.2 per cent.

On Wall Street, the easing inflation worry helped support equities. While the Dow and S&P 500 (up 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively) closed at record highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq paced the gains, rising more than 2 per cent on the day.

In commodities, oil prices resumed their climb following two days of declines, buoyed by the brightening economic outlook and a decline in the dollar. Brent was at $69.63, up 2.6 per cent on the day.

(with inputs from Reuters)

