- Returns from equities likely to be lower in FY22, say market experts
- Benchmark indices end FY21 with a gain of 70%, most since 2009-10
- Sensex drops 627 points, Nifty ends at 14,691; Banks, RIL drag market
- Mutual funds plan to launch a slew of FMPs as bond yields increase
- Public issues: Sebi reduces timelines for refunding investors' money
- Market share gains to support volume growth for Varun Beverages
- Investors' wealth rises massively by over Rs 90.82 trn in FY21 amid Covid
- After decade-best performance in FY21, where are markets headed in FY22?
- Second Covid-19 wave and lockdown lesser disruptors for banking sector
- Revenue growth of brokerages likely to moderate in next fiscal: Crisil
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE market: Auto companies will start posting their March sales data from today onwards
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look set to begin FY22 on a firm note, with the SGX Nifty, up 104 points at 14,850, at 7:30 AM, signaling a gap-up start for benchmark indices today.
However, weak macro cues could contain the upside for the bulls on Dalal Street. Moreover, India recorded a massive surge of 72,182 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Worldometer.
Global cues
Big tech rallied on Wall Street and as President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.54 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.36 per cent to a fresh peak. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 per cent.
Biden’s $2 trillion plan to create more affordable housing, rebuild roads, bridges and railways and provide incentives for electric vehicles, unveiled on Wednesday, faces a tough slog in the U.S. Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority.
Asian stocks edged higher early on Thursday. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.38 per cent in early trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.66 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei zoomed 1 per cent.
In the oil markets, crude prices nursed overnight losses with Brent futures rebounding about 0.5% to $63.03 a barrel and U.S. crude up 0.6% at $59.52. Investors will keep a close watch on OPEC+ meet outcome regarding production levels for May.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More