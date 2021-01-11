MARKETS: Indices eye record highs at open; TCS, Avenue Supermarts in focus

JUST IN
Stock market LIVE updates: Market participants will react to the Q3 numbers reported by IT major Tata Consultancy Services whose profit jumped 7 per cent YoY in the December quarter to Rs 8,701 crore

Stock market LIVE updates: Markets may hit fresh record highs at open on strong Q3 earnings, and on report that the government will start coronavirus vaccine roll out later this week. At 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty was ruling 60 points higher at 14,436 levels.

Market participants will react to the Q3 numbers reported by IT major Tata Consultancy Services whose profit jumped 7 per cent YoY in the December quarter to Rs 8,701 crore. Shares of Avenue Supermarts are likely to be in focus too as the firm posted a 16 per cent jump in profit. Eight mid- and small-cap firms are scheduled to announce their December quarter numbers today.

Global cues

Wall Street ended higher on Friday, supporting positive momentum. However, tepid cues from Asian peers are likely to limit gains for benchmark Sensex and Nifty.

Asian shares took a breather as “trillions” in new US fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week, stoking a global reflation trade. S&P 500 futures slid 0.5 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 2.7 per cent.

