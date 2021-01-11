- After strong performance in Q3, near-term margin worries for Dmart
MARKETS: Indices eye record highs at open; TCS, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Market participants will react to the Q3 numbers reported by IT major Tata Consultancy Services whose profit jumped 7 per cent YoY in the December quarter to Rs 8,701 crore
Market participants will react to the Q3 numbers reported by IT major Tata Consultancy Services whose profit jumped 7 per cent YoY in the December quarter to Rs 8,701 crore. Shares of Avenue Supermarts are likely to be in focus too as the firm posted a 16 per cent jump in profit. Eight mid- and small-cap firms are scheduled to announce their December quarter numbers today.
Global cues
Wall Street ended higher on Friday, supporting positive momentum. However, tepid cues from Asian peers are likely to limit gains for benchmark Sensex and Nifty.
Asian shares took a breather as “trillions” in new US fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week, stoking a global reflation trade. S&P 500 futures slid 0.5 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 2.7 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
