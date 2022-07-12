JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Choppy start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 100pts

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,096 levels, a cut of over 100-odd points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The markets are likely to open wobbly amid weak global cues. As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,096 levels, a cut of over 100-odd points on the Nifty50.

Globally, the US markets closed on Monday with sharp cuts as Dow Jones dropped 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.1 per cent, and the NASDAQ Composite slipped 2.2 per cent.

Major-markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed in tandem with global sentiments. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were volatile on Tuesday morning as both Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered above $100 per barrel.

Back home, investors will track India's retail inflation figures for June. That said, HCL Technologies will be in focus as the IT major report their June quarter results 2022 (Q1FY23) on Tuesday, July 12.

