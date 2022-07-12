- Is it a good strategy to invest in gold right now?
- Net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds down 34%, shows data
- At 1.79 million, demat accounts opened in June fewest since Feb 2021
- Telcos may feel heat of Adani Group's entry into 5G spectrum auctions
- LIC finds no takers among ARCs for Rs 3,400-crore Reliance Capital bonds
- 'Leasing of space at 18.2 mn sq ft in top 9 cities during Jun quarter'
- Public won't be affected by surge in power production prices, says Kejriwal
- PE investments into domestic cos fall to $6.72 bn in June quarter: Report
- SAT directs Sebi to conduct enquiry into Cairn UK Holdings dividend case
- Adani Group shares rally up to 12%; Adani Total Gas hits record high
MARKET LIVE: Choppy start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 100pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,096 levels, a cut of over 100-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets closed on Monday with sharp cuts as Dow Jones dropped 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.1 per cent, and the NASDAQ Composite slipped 2.2 per cent.
Major-markets in Asia-Pacific, too, traded mixed in tandem with global sentiments. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were volatile on Tuesday morning as both Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered above $100 per barrel.
Back home, investors will track India's retail inflation figures for June. That said, HCL Technologies will be in focus as the IT major report their June quarter results 2022 (Q1FY23) on Tuesday, July 12.
