MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will look at global cues and stock-specific action for market direction today. 

Investors are expected to track YES Bank's board meeting today where, according to reports, the lender may reject $1.2 billion offer from Canadian tycoon Erwin Braich. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES 

Asian equity markets were a tad lower in early trade as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down just 0.04 per cent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.23 per cent.

In the overnight trade, US stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.53 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 27,931.53, the S&P 500 lost 7.06 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 3,138.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.37 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,634.16.

Oil prices fell after data showed Chinese exports declined for a fourth straight month, sending jitters through a market.

(With inputs from Reuters)

