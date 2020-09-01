- New margin framework may aggravate the selling pressure: Brokerages
- Sebi fines four entities for disclosure lapses in SRK Industries case
- Ambani-Biyani deal: Retail arm leads Future firms' rally on bourses
- Rally comes to a screeching halt; Sensex dives 2%, Nifty ends below 11,400
- All eyes on asset quality of banks and NBFCs with end of moratorium 2.0
- 65% SIP assets below 3 years amid chase for high returns, shows data
- Sebi eases default recognition norms for Covid-related debt restructuring
- Pricey valuation pull down P&G Hygiene stock despite strong Q4 results
- New AIF benchmarks may be coming soon, Crisil doing data collection
- Competition worries post Future deal weigh on Avenue Supermarts stock
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trades 30 pts up; GDP fall, AGR verdict in focus
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | GDP data
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A historic contraction in Q1 GDP growth will be the key trigger for the markets today. Besides, the Supreme Court's judgement on AGR dues and geo-political concerns might keep the markets volatile while the release of Manufacturing PMI data and August auto sales will be keenly tracked. The implementation of the new margin rules from today is also expected to impact the market trend.
Official data released after market hours yesterday showed that the Indian economy, which has been reeling from the impact of Covid-19, had contracted at its steepest-ever pace of 23.9 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter. READ MORE
Auto stocks will also react to their sales numbers for August which will start pouring in from today.
Results today
Apart from these, a total of 37 companies including ONGC, Shalimar Paints are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today which might induce stock-specific moves.
Global cues
In the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.8 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent, while the Nasdaq added 0.68 per cent. Asian stocks were also mixed on Tuesday. Australia’s ASX 200 lost 2 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's index were flat in early deals.
