MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trades 30 pts up; GDP fall, AGR verdict in focus

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Top-performing hedge fund turns cautious, says stocks have risen too fast
A historic contraction in Q1 GDP growth will be the key trigger for the markets today. Besides, the Supreme Court's judgement on AGR dues and geo-political concerns might keep the markets volatile while the release of Manufacturing PMI data and August auto sales will be keenly tracked. The implementation of the new margin rules from today is also expected to impact the market trend.

Official data released after market hours yesterday showed that the Indian economy, which has been reeling from the impact of Covid-19, had contracted at its steepest-ever pace of 23.9 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter. READ MORE

Auto stocks will also react to their sales numbers for August which will start pouring in from today.

Results today

Apart from these, a total of 37 companies including ONGC, Shalimar Paints are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today which might induce stock-specific moves.

Global cues
 
In the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.8 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent, while the Nasdaq added 0.68 per cent. Asian stocks were also mixed on Tuesday. Australia’s ASX 200 lost 2 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's index were flat in early deals.

