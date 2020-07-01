JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 40 pts; focus on macro data, auto sales nos

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian markets are likely to start the first day of the July-September quarter on a muted note as they juggle with macro-data, stock-centric news flow, rising coronavirus cases, and global cues.

Data released by the government on Tuesday showed that the fiscal deficit for the first two months of FY21 came in at Rs 4.66 trillion, or 58.6 per cent of the full year target of Rs 7.96 trillion. Besides, the output of the eight core sectors of the economy shrank 23.4 per cent in May.

The manufacturing PMI for June is slated to be released later today.
 
Meanwhile, automobile firms will report their June sales figures beginning today. Analysts expect automobile companies to build-on the demand recovery seen in May, and post improved sales figures on a monthly basis for June 2020. READ MORE

Earnings Alert

Only six firms, including Eveready, are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings today.

Global cues

Overnight, the Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.54 per cent, and 1.87 per cent, respectively in the US.
 
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.08 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi added 1 per cent in early trade today.


