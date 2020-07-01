MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 40 pts; focus on macro data, auto sales nos

- Sebi again eases compliance rules for processing of demat request
- Sebi directs alternative investment funds to collect stamp duty
- Markets log best quarterly gain in 11 years due to surge in foreign flows
- United Spirits case: Sebi slaps Rs 3 cr penalty for insider trading
- Wary hedge fund managers aren't buying into rally in Indian stocks
- Wild swings in stock markets this year match 2008 financial crisis levels
- Foreign exchange reserves up by $64.9 bn in FY20; FDI inflow at $43 bn: RBI
- Mumbai home prices defy all-India fall, post highest sequential rise in Q4
- Sebi fines 28 entities for failing to make acquisition of shares public
- Equity schemes see cuts in H1CY20 as investors book losses, exit portfolios
Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian markets are likely to start the first day of the July-September quarter on a muted note as they juggle with macro-data, stock-centric news flow, rising coronavirus cases, and global cues.
Data released by the government on Tuesday showed that the fiscal deficit for the first two months of FY21 came in at Rs 4.66 trillion, or 58.6 per cent of the full year target of Rs 7.96 trillion. Besides, the output of the eight core sectors of the economy shrank 23.4 per cent in May.
The manufacturing PMI for June is slated to be released later today.
Meanwhile, automobile firms will report their June sales figures beginning today. Analysts expect automobile companies to build-on the demand recovery seen in May, and post improved sales figures on a monthly basis for June 2020. READ MORE
Earnings Alert
Only six firms, including Eveready, are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Overnight, the Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.54 per cent, and 1.87 per cent, respectively in the US.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.08 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi added 1 per cent in early trade today.
