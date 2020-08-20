- Gift vouchers, trading credits: Brokers scramble to attract clients
- Sebi proposes to increase minimum free float for firms post-insolvency
- Indian bank stocks among most-tracked globally, Alibaba tops list
- NTPC: Improved earnings visibility boosts sentiment for attractive stock
- L&T Finance plans to raise Rs 3,367 crore through a rights issue
- State Bank of India looks to raise Rs 8,931 crore via tier-II bonds
- Abbott India: More branded products, new launches, volumes to aid gains
- Zee Entertainment rises on brokerage upgrades, ad and viewership growth
- Sebi may relax minimum public shareholding norms for firms under insolvency
- A first in India as IEX gets the go-ahead for green energy trading
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 100 points; US Fed highlights tough recovery
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | sbi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets look set for a gap-down opening today, on the back of weak global cues. Besides, investors would today track the AGR hearing in Supreme Court, stock-specific developments, and corporate results. They will also track minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's August monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be released later today.
Global cues
Wall Street finished lower overnight after the Federal Reserve in the minutes of its July meeting, raised concerns that the US economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path. Consequently, the Dow Jones closed 0.3 per cent lower, the S&P 500 lost 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped half a per cent.
The State Bank of India is looking to raise Rs 8,931 crore through the country's biggest offering of local-currency tier-2 bonds yet as the lender boosts its capital buffers amid the worsening health of domestic companies. And, L&T Finance Holdings is exploring a plan to raise around Rs 3,367 crore through a rights issue, sources have told Business Standard..
Results today
A total of 58 companies including Indian Overseas Bank and McDowell Holdings are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street finished lower overnight after the Federal Reserve in the minutes of its July meeting, raised concerns that the US economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path. Consequently, the Dow Jones closed 0.3 per cent lower, the S&P 500 lost 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped half a per cent.
Asian markets followed the Wall Street's dour lead. Australian ASX 200 dipped 0.9 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped over 1 per cent in early deals.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More