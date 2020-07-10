- Farm organisations need better market linkage for returns, says report
- After dismal June quarter numbers, TCS gives high hopes to investors
- Oil slips 2% as resurgent Covid-19 makes investors worry about US demand
- Wall Street slips as surging virus cases dent recovery hopes; Dow falls 1%
- Either sell or advise, Sebi says investment advisors can't do both
- India Inc debt inches up 3.7% in FY20, deleveraging limited to a few firms
- Nifty dominance by top stocks at a record, four sectors grab lion's share
- As AMC equity flows taper, investors urged to wait till situation improves
- Sebi broadbases investors, relaxes ownership norms for bourses in GIFT City
- Godrej Agrovet: Good prospects, but investors should look at stock on dips
MARKET LIVE: Weak start on the cards; watch out for TCS, Coal India today
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | TCS
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The June quarter results of TCS will be a major focus for the Indian markets today. The IT services major's Q1 performance largely disappointed the street as net profit declined 13.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,008 crore for this period. READ MORE
Besides that, investors can expect global cues, macro data, and some more stock-specific developments to be the other key triggers for the markets today. The IIP data is scheduled to be announced post market hours today.
Sources have told Business Standard that the Union government is considering a plan to raise as much as Rs 20,000 crore by selling stake in Coal India, and IDBI Bank to fund a stimulus programme aimed at boosting the virus-battered economy. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 44 companies, including IRCTC, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, SAIL are scheduled to announce their quarterly numbers.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 dropped 0.56 per cent overnight although the Nasdaq closed 0.5 per cent up for its fifth record closing high in six days. Asian shares also opened lower on Friday. Australian ASX 200 was last down 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More