MARKET LIVE: Weak start on the cards; watch out for TCS, Coal India today

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | TCS

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bse, sensex, market
The June quarter results of TCS will be a major focus for the Indian markets today. The IT services major's Q1 performance largely disappointed the street as net profit declined 13.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,008 crore for this period. READ MORE

Besides that, investors can expect global cues, macro data, and some more stock-specific developments to be the other key triggers for the markets today. The IIP data is scheduled to be announced post market hours today.

Sources have told Business Standard that the Union government is considering a plan to raise as much as Rs 20,000 crore by selling stake in Coal India, and IDBI Bank to fund a stimulus programme aimed at boosting the virus-battered economy. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 44 companies, including IRCTC, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, SAIL are scheduled to announce their quarterly numbers. 
Global cues
 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 dropped 0.56 per cent overnight although the Nasdaq closed 0.5 per cent up for its fifth record closing high in six days. Asian shares also opened lower on Friday. Australian ASX 200 was last down 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

