MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, consumer durable stocks slip

Mirroring global peers, the domestic equity market opened flat on Thursday. A 25 bps rate hike by US Federal Reserve, increase in crude prices and expiry of September series Futures and Options (F&O) weighed on investor sentiment.

AmongAlso, the Cabinet approved Rs 45 billion financial package for sugar industry for FY19.Global equities ran out of steam and US bond yields fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.05 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.45 per cent.US equities ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 26,385.28, the S&P 500 lost 9.59 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,990.37.Oil prices rose by 1 per cent as investors focused on the prospect of tighter markets due to US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, which are set to be implemented in November.