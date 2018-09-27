JUST IN
US Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%; top takeaways from the FOMC meet
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, consumer durable stocks slip

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers on BSE Sensex Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,551, up 8 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,055, up 1 point. Currency Check Rupee opens 18 paise higher at 72.42 against Wednesday's close of 72.60 Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,636.54 +94.27 +0.26   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,574.21 +31.22 +0.27   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,889.88 +95.55 +0.29   S&P BSE 100 11,328.03 +31.06 +0.27   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,524.45 +1.45 +0.04 (Source: BSE) Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today: BUY GUJARAT ALKALIES & CHEMICALS CMP: Rs 620.55 TARGET: Rs 680 STOP LOSS: Rs 580   The stock has been in a consolidation phase for quite some time at around 550-565 levels and currently has indicated a breakout with a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart and we anticipate an upward rise with strength and potential in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a positive bias with a trend reversal and has signalled a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 680 keeping a stop loss of 580. READ MORE

Mirroring global peers, the domestic equity market opened flat on Thursday. A 25 bps rate hike by US Federal Reserve, increase in crude prices and expiry of September series Futures and Options (F&O) weighed on investor sentiment. 

Also, the Cabinet approved Rs 45 billion financial package for sugar industry for FY19.

Global Markets

Global equities ran out of steam and US bond yields fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.05 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.45 per cent.

US equities ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 26,385.28, the S&P 500 lost 9.59 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,990.37.

Oil prices rose by 1 per cent as investors focused on the prospect of tighter markets due to US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, which are set to be implemented in November.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Thu, September 27 2018. 08:24 IST

