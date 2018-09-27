Indian realty market to become third largest, touch $1 tn by 2030: Survey

Indian market is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2030, becoming the third largest globally, a recent survey said.

According to the survey conducted by in association withe and revealed that the sector is estimated to grow to $650 billion by 2025 and surpass $850 billion by 2028 to touch $1 trillion by 2030.

The report released Thursday here noted that India has consistently improved its ranking in global since 2014, which has instilled confidence in investors.

Speaking about the findings of the report, Neeraj Bansal partner and head ASEAN corridor of in India said this growth is driven by emerging asset classes such as affordable housing and co-working spaces.

"As by-products of this growth, the average yearly contribution of 67 per cent to Indian gross domestic product is anticipated to almost double by 2025 while generating employment opportunities for over 66 million people in parallel," he added.

According to the report the private equity investments in Indian improved 15 per cent year-on-year in January-March 2018 reaching $3 billion and is estimated to grow to $100 billion by 2026 with tier 1 and 2 cities benefiting the most in future.

"Indian realty sector has been struggling with unsold inventory, reducing buyers' confidence, delays in projects, and negative cash flows for quite some time. However, a number of growth promoting regulatory developments and initiatives announced over the last two years, are paving the way for strong sector growth in the future," the report said.

The report further noted that $4 billion has been invested by institutional investors in 2018 so far with the average deal size crossing $150 million mark, the highest in the last five years.

In 2018, the report said, the average deal size tripled to $157 million compared to $47 million in 2016.

Of the total investments that have come in 2018, nearly 44 per cent are from foreign investors primarily from the US, Canada and Singapore. Also, over 90 per cent of the foreign investment have preferred commercial projects across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the study, the average deal size of foreign investors is $149 million compared with domestic's $87 million. These domestic investors have equally preferred commercial ($959 million) and residential ($870 million) projects.

"Overall, Mumbai has been the preferred destination attracting 53 per cent ($2 billion) of total investments. Most of these investments have come from foreign investors Hyderabad ($793 million) and Bengaluru ($694 million) are preferred destinations of domestic investors," it said.

The report further noted that there is underutilisation of over Rs 20 billion worth of real estate investment trust (REIT) office stocks offering a potential rental yield of up to 7.5 per cent.