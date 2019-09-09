- Commodity picks: 9 September, 2019
- Street signs: Nestle stock, MFs fear redemption pressure, and more
- India is unlikely to underperform emerging markets, says Sanjay Mookim
- Missing the mark: India lags peers on earnings show in June quarter
- Planning to invest in MFs? Reliance Large Cap Fund is an outperformer
- Despite several headwinds, analysts are turning positive on L&T stock
- Markets to eye IIP, inflation data in holiday-truncated week: Analysts
- FPIs pull out Rs 1,263 cr in first week of Sept despite surcharge rollback
- Asian shares see heavy foreign sell-off in August as trade war bites
- Indiabulls Housing stock slides 5% on allegations of fund diversion
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Key macroeconomic data points, global cues, and expectations of more stimulus measures from the government will be the top factors affecting investor sentiment this truncated week.
The markets will be closed on Tuesday for 'Muharram'.
Investors will watch out for data on factory output (IIP) for July and retail inflation (CPI inflation) for August, scheduled to be out on Thursday, for further cues.
Market participants would keep an eye on developments over US-China trade talks and Brexit, and a likely stimulus announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB). Fund flows by foreign investors, which have been negative so far in September, will also be keenly watched.
Besides, factors such as the movement of rupee, oil prices, and stock-specific action would also drive sentiment.
In today's session, auto stocks may be in focus on report that a bleak revenue position has prompted the Goods and Services Tax (GST) fitment committee to hold back from approving any cut on the GST on cars from 28 to 18 per cent, as was demanded by the auto industry, according to this Business Standard report.
GLOBAL CUES
Shares in Asia edged up in Monday's morning trade. In Japan, the Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.76 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX traded largely flat. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.12 per cent higher. At 7.05 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 21 points higher, indicating a flat to positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty today.
