MARKET LIVE: Flat start on cards; Tata Motors, GAIL, bank stocks on radar

- Sensex closes in on 50,000 milestone, Nifty ends at 14,484; IT stocks gain
- Acuite Group launches firm to provide ESG ratings, assess performance
- GAIL to consider share buyback, dividend on January 15
- 'Full-blown mania': US stock market jackpot bells just keep ringing
- India maintains global market capitalisation ranking at number 8: Report
- Top 5 Nifty50 stocks contribute 42.4%, against 42.66% in November
- Promoter pledging declines to a two-year low of 11% in December
- Alternative investment funds get partial relief as Sebi relaxes norms
- DMart scales Rs 2 trn market cap after strong festival-driven Q3 show
- DHFL a test case whose successful resolution is critical for banking sector
In overnight trade, Wall Street’s main indices closed lower as investors believe a bigger stimulus could be delayed as House of Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach US President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection following a violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters.
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.66 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25 per cent.
Tracking a weak finish for Wall Street, markets in Asia opened lower. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.48 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.91 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.54 per cent.
Oil
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about climbing coronavirus cases globally. After falling on Monday, Brent crude oil futures slipped 0.2 per cent to $55.57 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 0.2 per cent to $52.17 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Brent oil prices could rise to $65 per barrel by summer 2021, Goldman Sachs said on Monday, driven by output cuts in Saudi Arabia and the implications of a shift in power to the Democrats in the United States.
Earnings today
Karnataka Bank, Tata Elxsi, Steel Strips Wheels are among 10 other firms scheduled to release their December quarter results today.
(With inputs from Reuters)
