MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 400 points in pre-open, Nifty tests 14,500

Stock market LIVE updates: Stove Kraft's Rs 413-crore share sale will open for subscription today

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,markets today,Reliance Q3,RIL,L&T,Stove Kraft,MTNL
Stock market LIVE updatesMarkets on Monday would react to the December quarter results announced by index heavyweight Reliance Industries which saw its profit jump 12.5 per cent to Rs 13,101 crore during the said quarter.

Besides, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation and ICICI Securities are among 41 firms slated to announce their December quarter numbers today.

Analysts at HDFC Securities forecast a 71.5 per cent sequential growth in Larsen and Toubro's consolidated net profit at Rs 1,980 crore for the quarter under review. READ MORE

IPO Alert

Home First Finance IPO that has been subscribed 2.2 times so far will remain open for one more day today. Besides, Stove Kraft's Rs 413-crore share sale will open for subscription today. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 384-385 per share.

Global cues

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases and doubts over the ability of vaccine makers to supply the promised doses on time soured risk appetite. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.1% and Australian shares were up 0.2%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

