MARKET LIVE: Indices may start flat; oil-linked stks, HDFC Bank in focus
Stock market live updates: Oil prices rose to $54 per barrel after Saudi Arabia pledged additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day in February and March
LIVE market live updates: Investors will track global cues, macro data, and stock-specific developments on Wednesday. The chatter around expectations from the Budget would also guide the markets, especially amid reports that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.
On the macro front, Markit Services PMI data for December is set to be released today. In November, the Services PMI declined to 53.7 in November, but remained above the 50 mark, indicating expansion.
Global cues
Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia pledged additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day in February and March. Brent crude futures jumped 4.9 per cent, settling at $53.60 a barrel.
Wall Street closed overnight with gains in choppy trading as investors anxiously awaited results of US runoff elections in Georgia that would determine the legislative balance of power in the world’s largest economy. Exit poll data suggested extremely tight contests. The Dow rose 0.55 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.71 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.95 per cent.
Asian stocks were flat-to-negative in Wednesday's early trade. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 and Kospi were flat.
(With inputs from Reuters)
