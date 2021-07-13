JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Benchmarks eyeing gap-up start; SGX Nifty soars 100 pts

Stock market updates: Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Shree Ganesh Remedies and WS Industries are among eight companies that will release quarterly earnings today.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Jio

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,nifty,markets today,sunteck realty,ril,voda idea,ipo
Live market updates: Tracking the bullish sentiment in global peers, market bulls are likely to make a strong comeback on Dalal Street, early trends suggest. At 7 am, Nifty futures on SGX traded 112 points higher at 15,800.

However, a sequential dip in industrial production in May and high June retail inflation could cap gains.

Earnings today
Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Shree Ganesh Remedies and WS Industries are among eight companies that will release quarterly earnings today.

Global cues
Globally, Wall Street's main indexes closed at their highest levels overnight, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as investors eyed the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21 per cent.

In Asia, stocks opened firmer on the back of strong trend in the US markets. Japan's Topix index gained 0.6 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 per cent and Kospi index was up 0.6 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh