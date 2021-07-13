- 583 stocks hit upper circuit amid subdued market; indices end flat
- Digital payments start-up MobiKwik files for Rs 1,900-crore offering
- Madhur Deora to Renu Satti, meet Paytm's key managerial personnel
- No control over FPI disclosures, narrative was 'twisted': Gautam Adani
- Crude oil spike, weakening rupee cause turbulence for aviation stocks
- IFSCA issues norms for setting up, operating ITFS to provide trade finance
- Recovery timeline, subdued margins to keep DMart stock under pressure
- Liquidity buffer of NBFCs has improved over last year, says Crisil
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Jana Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO
MARKET LIVE: Benchmarks eyeing gap-up start; SGX Nifty soars 100 pts
However, a sequential dip in industrial production in May and high June retail inflation could cap gains.
Earnings today
Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Shree Ganesh Remedies and WS Industries are among eight companies that will release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Globally, Wall Street's main indexes closed at their highest levels overnight, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as investors eyed the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21 per cent.
In Asia, stocks opened firmer on the back of strong trend in the US markets. Japan's Topix index gained 0.6 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 per cent and Kospi index was up 0.6 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
