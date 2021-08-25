JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Choppy trade on cards; Bharti Airtel, Canara Bank in focus

Stock market LIVE: Indices look set to open in the green amid a positive global market setup

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: Positive comments by the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist on the Covid-19 situation in India may result in a relief rally on the bourses on Wednesday. Further, a positive global set-up may also lend support to the domestic markets.

At 8 am, SGX Nifty traded 50 points up at 16,670 levels.

Global markets
Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent to a new closing high of 4,486.23 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5 per cent to 15,019.80, also a new closing high.  Meanwhile in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.27 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.16 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28 per cent. 

