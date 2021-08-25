- Market Ahead Podcast, Aug 25: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Losing steam: IPO bets of wealthy investors turn sour in August
- Rally in NBFCs skating on thin ice; Piramal Enterprises biggest gainer
- Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch $100 bn market capitalisation
- Equities to retain P/E premium over EM peers, says Credit Suisse
- Bajaj Finserv gets Sebi approval for starting mutual fund business
- Sensex, Nifty end at fresh lifetime highs; Bajaj Finserv rises 8%
- Five out of the eight companies list below issue price in August
- REITs, InvITs to be part of Nifty indices from September 30: NSE
- Titan case: Sebi penalises 6 people for violating insider trading rules
MARKET LIVE: Choppy trade on cards; Bharti Airtel, Canara Bank in focus
Stock market LIVE: Indices look set to open in the green amid a positive global market setup
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live market updates: Positive comments by the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist on the Covid-19 situation in India may result in a relief rally on the bourses on Wednesday. Further, a positive global set-up may also lend support to the domestic markets.
At 8 am, SGX Nifty traded 50 points up at 16,670 levels.
At 8 am, SGX Nifty traded 50 points up at 16,670 levels.
Global markets
Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent to a new closing high of 4,486.23 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5 per cent to 15,019.80, also a new closing high. Meanwhile in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.27 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.16 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More