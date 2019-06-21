JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Oil prices, GST council meet, key factors to watch today

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets
Markets
Markets are likely to remain volatile on Friday. On Thursday, markets ended the choppy session with gains. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended at 39,601, with a gain of 489 points while the Nifty50 closed at 11,831, rising 140 points.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
In the commodities market, oil prices rose on Friday after Iran shot down a US military drone, and on hopes for a drop in the US interest rates that may stimulate global growth.
 
Brent crude was up 0.6 per cent at $64.84 a barrel by 6 am.
 
The rupee ended at 69.44, compared to the previous day’s close of 69.7.
 
Global cues
 
Asian stocks struggled on Friday as anxiety over Sino-US trade negotiations clouded the investor mood in the region.
 
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was flat.
 
On Wall Street, indices ended higher on a possible rate cut in July.
 
The Dow Jones added 249 points to settle at 26,753 while the Nasdaq gained 64 points to close at 8,051. The S&P500 rose 28 points to end at record high of 2,954.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh