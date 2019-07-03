JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Fresh trade tensions, crude oil prices top factors to watch

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets could remain volatile on Wednesday, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Friday, July 5. Fresh trade tensions between the United States and European Union could also affect investors' sentiment.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 130 points, or 0.3 per cent, higher at 39,816 levels, while the broader Nifty50 added 45 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 11,910 levels.

Oil & Rupee

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, steadying after a more than 4 per cent fall in the previous session. Brent crude futures were trading up 48 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $62.88 a barrel.

The Rupee ended flat at 68.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Global Cues

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent in early trade.

US stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 26,787, the S&P 500 gained 9 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 2,973 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 8,109.

(With inputs from Reuters)


