MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat opening for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Corporate earnings and global cues will give direction to the market today.

Investors will react to major results announced yesterday post-market hours, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

L&T’s net profit for the June quarter rose 21 per cent on the back of improved performance. READ MORE

HUL reported its lowest volume growth in seven quarters on the back of moderation in consumer demand while net profit rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,755 crore. READ MORE

Market participants may also react to the International Monetary Fund lowering India's FY20 growth forecast by 30 basis points to 7 per cent, citing subdued domestic demand.

RESULTS TODAY

Almost 44 companies, including Asian Paints, Canara Bank, and Jubilant Foodworks, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results.

GLOBAL CUES

The SGX Nifty is indicating a negative to flat start for domestic indices.
 
The US market gained on Tuesday, lifted by corporate results and optimism over the US-China trade talks. The Dow Jones rose 0.65 per cent to end at 27,349, while the S&P 500 gained 0.68 per cent to 3,005. Asian shares also nudged higher on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4 per cent in early trade, while Australian stocks rose 0.6 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.04 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

