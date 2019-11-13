MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets would resume trading after a day's holiday and are expected to react to key corporate earnings and macro-data.

The industrial output nosedived to an 8-year low, contracting by 4.3 per cent, for the second straight month in September, data released on Monday showed. The Index of Industrial Production fell by the highest margin since October 2011. That apart, a report by State Bank of India warned that the gross domestic product for Q2FY20 may slump to 4.2 per cent on low automobile sales, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment. READ MORE

On Monday, the Sensex ended 0.05 per cent higher at 40,345 levels. On the NSE, the Nifty50 managed to close above the psychological mark of 11,900, at 11,913, up 0.04 per cent.

EARNINGS TODAY

About 696 companies, including ABB, Bata, BHEL, IRCTC, and SpiceJet are slated to report their September quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal was “close” but gave no further details. Trump also rattled some investors by threatening China with even more tariffs if they do not sign a deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.38 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the domestic indices.


On Wall Street, the Dow Jones ended unchanged, the S&P 500 gained 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.26 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)
