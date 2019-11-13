MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

would resume trading after a day's holiday and are expected to react to key corporate earnings and macro-data.

The industrial output nosedived to an 8-year low, contracting by 4.3 per cent, for the second straight month in September, data released on Monday showed. The Index of Industrial Production fell by the highest margin since October 2011. That apart, a report by State Bank of India warned that the gross domestic product for Q2FY20 may slump to 4.2 per cent on low automobile sales, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment.





On Monday, the Sensex ended 0.05 per cent higher at 40,345 levels. On the NSE, the Nifty50 managed to close above the psychological mark of 11,900, at 11,913, up 0.04 per cent.