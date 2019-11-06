- Offshore derivatives: Sebi eases guidelines for hedging instruments
- Muted volumes in India may put Apollo Tyres' revenue growth on slow gear
- Cadila growth may take a hit as Moraiya facility comes under USFDA radar
- Sebi directs listed firms to tighten due diligence for demat requests
- UPI system payments glitch: Sebi knocks on RBI-regulated NPCI's door
- Traditional banks at risk of losing customers to Bigtech, challenger banks
- A year since signing, inter-creditor pacts yet to take off, concede bankers
- Sebi issues operational norms to facilitate rollout of new FPI regulations
- Oil prices rise 1% as China pushes Donald Trump for more tariff rollbacks
- Tech Mahindra posts Q2 revenue growth of 5.1% at Rs 9,070 cr, PBT down 7.5%
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
BSE
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 54 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 40,248. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 ended at 11,917, down 24 points or 0.20 per cent.
EARNINGS ALERT
Canara Bank, Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Tata Steel are among the 79 companies are scheduled to report their September quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged. Australian shares were up 0.14 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.35 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the domestic markets.
On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.02 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday.
In the commodities market, oil prices dropped on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures were at $62.73 a barrel by 6:50 am, down 0.4 per cent from their previous settlement.
(With inputs from Reuters)
