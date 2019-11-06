JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets may continue to consolidate today taking cues from corporate results and global developments to steer through the trade. 

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 54 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 40,248. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 ended at 11,917, down 24 points or 0.20 per cent.

EARNINGS ALERT 

Canara Bank, Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Tata Steel are among the 79 companies are scheduled to report their September quarter results today. 

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was unchanged. Australian shares were up 0.14 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.35 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the domestic markets.

On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.02 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday.

In the commodities market, oil prices dropped on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures  were at $62.73 a barrel by 6:50 am, down 0.4 per cent from their previous settlement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

