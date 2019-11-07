JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Q2 results, Centre's realty booster dose key factors today

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets may react to theRs 25,000 crore booster dose to the real estate sector announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of an alternative investment fund (AIF) to revive around 1,600 stalled housing projects across top cities in the country.  Projects declared as non-performing assets and those which are undergoing insolvency at the National Company Law Tribunal are to be considered for financing.

That apart, corporate results, stock-specific action, global cues, and fund flow by overseas investors could guide the market trajectory today. 

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time peak of 40,606.91 levels intra-day and eventually settled at a record closing peak of 40,469.78, up 222 points or 0.55 per cent. On the NSE, the Nifty50, too, reclaimed the crucial 12,000-mark during the session, but ended at 11,961, up 44 points or 0.37 per cent.

EARNINGS ALERT

BPCL, HPCL, DLF, and Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the 148 companies slated to report their Q2 results today.

On Wednesday, Tata Steel reported a loss of Rs 6.54 crore before tax on a consolidated basis in the September quarter against a profit of Rs 5,411 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Indian rupee declined 28 paise on Wednesday to close at 70.97 against the US dollar.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares paused near multi-month peaks on Thursday on lack of concrete progress in the US-China tarde deal. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower, Japan's Nikkei started in the red, and South Korean stocks were 0.3 per cent down.

Reuters reported on Wednesday a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue.

Trends on SGX Nifty, however, suggest a positive start for the domestic indices. The index was trading 14 points higher in the early trade. 

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones ended flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.29 per cent. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

