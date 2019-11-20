JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Oil price, global cues top factors today; RIL, YES Bk in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock-specific developments and global cues are expected to guide markets today. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose "even higher" tariffs on China if Beijing failed to sign a trade deal.

That apart, oil price movement, the value of rupee against the dollar, and foreign fund flow would steer indices.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex added 186 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 40,470. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,940 levels, up 57 points or 0.47 per cent. 

OIL & RUPEE

In the commodities market, a far larger than expected rise in crude stocks led to decline in prices. Brent crude futures stood at $60.91 a barrel early on Wednesday, after sliding 2.6 per cent overnight. 

Meanwhile, the rupee Tuesday settled 12 paise lower at 71.72 against the US dollar. 

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.25 per cent, Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 pe cent, and South Korea 0.4 per cent.

At 7:16 AM, SGX Nifty, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was down 25.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 11,956 level.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones ended 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

