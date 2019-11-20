- MARKET LIVE: Oil price, global cues top factors today; RIL, YES Bk in focus
- Oil slumps 2.5% on oversupply fears, US-China trade talk concerns
- Promoter Rana Kapoor sells all but 900 YES Bank shares, worth Rs 60,000
- Growth in premium footwear segment underlines Bata's earnings outlook
- Dysfunctional Donimalai mine to weigh on NMDC's near-term prospects
- SBI Life slumps 6% as Carlyle Group sells share worth Rs 2,814 crore
- Companies Act amendment likely to trigger easier rights issue norms
- Sebi gives directions on margin collection and reporting in cash segment
- Protection or 'war against truth'? Ban on short-selling of shares returns
- Sebi mulls direct plans for AIFs, PMS to help investors save on expenses
MARKET LIVE: Oil price, global cues top factors today; RIL, YES Bk in focus
Markets
Stock-specific developments and global cues are expected to guide markets today. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose "even higher" tariffs on China if Beijing failed to sign a trade deal.
That apart, oil price movement, the value of rupee against the dollar, and foreign fund flow would steer indices.
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex added 186 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 40,470. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,940 levels, up 57 points or 0.47 per cent.
OIL & RUPEE
In the commodities market, a far larger than expected rise in crude stocks led to decline in prices. Brent crude futures stood at $60.91 a barrel early on Wednesday, after sliding 2.6 per cent overnight.
Meanwhile, the rupee Tuesday settled 12 paise lower at 71.72 against the US dollar.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.25 per cent, Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 pe cent, and South Korea 0.4 per cent.
At 7:16 AM, SGX Nifty, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was down 25.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 11,956 level.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones ended 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
