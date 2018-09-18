MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty below 11400; Bank of Baroda down 12%

Sectoral trend on NSE BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers Market at open At 09:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 50 points lower at 37,536 while NSE's Nifty50 index was trading flat at 11,382, up just 4 points. MARKET COMMENT Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL Investors appear rattled with the news of US slapping another round of tariffs on Chinese imports thus intensifying the trade war between the world's two large economies. US markets fell following this news. Asian shares are trading lower too. The outlook is a weak start. Expect some pullback later in the day. The market witnessed a selloff in pharma, banks, auto and metals counters with market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tanking by Rs. 1.11 trillion on Monday. The consolidation wave has begun with the announcement of amalgamation of three public sector banks - Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. Share swap ratios and other formalities will happen in due course but this new merged entity is set to become the third largest lender in India. The rupee closed lower at around 72.50 per dollar. BoB, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, HCL Tech among top stocks to track BoB, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank: Shares of the three lenders are likely to remain in focus after the government on Monday proposed to create the country’s third-largest bank by amalgamating Mumbai-based Dena Bank and Bengaluru-based Vijaya Bank with much larger Bank of Baroda (BoB) in an all-stock deal. The banks’ boards are expected to meet in 10 days to take a call. Click here for more Currency check Rupee opens at 72.55 against US dollar

The benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday amid weakness in their global peers, which fell after US President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China, imposing 10 per cent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Back home, the government on Monday proposed to create the country’s third-largest bank by amalgamating Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with much larger Bank of Baroda (BoB) in an all-stock deal. The banks’ boards are expected to meet in 10 days to take a call.



GLOBAL MARKETS

