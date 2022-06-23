JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IT, auto shares gain most

Stock market live updates: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.4 per cent higher.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, stock markets, glenmark, bajaj auto
Opening Bell

Stock market live updates: A day after suffering steep losses, the markets opened flat on Thursday tracking mixed global cues. 
The BSE Sensex was around the flatline at 51,972 level, while the NSE Nifty held the 15,400-mark. 

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Airtel, Wipro, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, TCS, M&M and Dr Reddy's were the top gainers. Titan, PowerGrid, Reliance, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, meanwhile, were the top losers. 

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.4 per cent higher.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh