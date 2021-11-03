MARKET: Sensex up 200 pts in pre-open, Nifty near 17,950; Airtel top gainer

Pre-open session



LIVE market updates: Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome due later today, and an extended weekend, are eyeing a fairly positive start.

The BSE Sensex is up 208 points at 60,237.5 in pre-opening session. The Nifty50, on the other hand, was at 17,940, up 51 points at 9:06 AM.

==========================================================

(Updated at 8:20 AM)



LIVE market updates: Trading activity may be light on Wednesday given the long-holiday break and anxiousness ahead of the US Federal meeting outcome later tonight. At 8:10 AM, was up 36 points at 17,956 levels.

Corporate Earnings to Watch