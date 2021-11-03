JUST IN
Markets Today: Will US Fed announce a tapering despite weak GDP numbers?
Business Standard

MARKET: Sensex up 200 pts in pre-open, Nifty near 17,950; Airtel top gainer

Stock market LIVE: Trading activity may be light on Wednesday given the long-holiday break and anxiousness ahead of the US Federal meeting outcome later tonight

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Pre-open session

LIVE market updates: Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome due later today, and an extended weekend, markets are eyeing a fairly positive start.

The BSE Sensex is up 208 points at 60,237.5 in pre-opening session. The Nifty50, on the other hand, was at 17,940, up 51 points at 9:06 AM.

(Updated at 8:20 AM)

LIVE market updates: Trading activity may be light on Wednesday given the long-holiday break and anxiousness ahead of the US Federal meeting outcome later tonight. At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was up 36 points at 17,956 levels.

Corporate Earnings to Watch

Eicher Motors, Pfizer, State Bank of India (SBI), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bata India, Centrum Capital, DCM Shriram Industries, GPT Infraprojects, GSPL, Gujarat Alkalies, Precision Wires and Sharon Biotech are some of the companies slated to announce their SEptember quarter results today.

According to analysts, SBI’s Q2 profit may nearly double on a yearly basis to Rs 9,263.3 crore on the back of healthy net interest margin, recovery from DHFL, and lower loan provisioning. READ MORE

Primary Market action

Policybazaar, Sigachi Industries, and SJS Enterprises' IPOs will close later today. So far they have been subscribed around 1.6 times, 23.12 times, and 51 per cent, respectively.

Global cues

A day ahead of the Fed meeting outcome, the US markets extended its record winning run on the back of strong corporate earnings. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones were up 0.4 per cent each, while the Nasdaq added 0.3 per cent.

This morning in Asia, the S&P/ASX 200 had rallied 1.4 per cent, and Taiwan Weighted index had advanced 0.4 per cent. Kospi, however, had slipped 0.4 per cent, while Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down 0.1 per cent each.

First Published: Wed, November 03 2021. 08:21 IST

