Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 21: Top factors that could guide markets today
MARKET LIVE: Firm start likely; Asian Paints, TVS to report Q2 nos today

Stock market LIVE: Global brokerage UBS believes 'extremely expensive' valuations have made India unattractive compared with other Asean countries, which could result in lower foreign flows

LIVE market updates: Market participants expect another day of choppy trading due to the weekly expiry and earnings of some of the index majors. Uninspiring global cues will likely keep sentiments subdued back home. At 8:05 am, SGX Nifty was up 41 points at 18,358 levels.

Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Biocon, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, IIFL Securities, Indian Hotels, IndiaMART InterMESH, Lemon Tree Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, Mphasis and TVS Motor Company are among 49 companies set to report their September quarter numbers today.

Asian stocks were mixed. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.2 per cent. S&P 500 futures, meanwhile dipped 0.2 per cent.

In the overnight session, the US stocks ended on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.37 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05 per cent.

First Published: Thu, October 21 2021. 08:10 IST

