MARKETS: Indices eye flat start; Paytm, Sapphire Foods to list today

Stocks to Watch: Paytm, KFC, Vedanta, ITC, Zomato, Phoenix, PNB Hsg, IRCTC
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Amid lack of triggers, domestic equities are expected to trade sideways and track global cues for further moves. All eyes, however, will be on the listing of Paytm and Sapphire Foods today.

At 8:05 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,877, down 7 points.

Primary Market Update
Go Fashion (India) IPO was subscribed 2.5 times at the end of Day 1. The retail quota received bids for 12.1 times.

Meanwhile, Tarsons Products’ Rs 1,024 crore IPO was subscribed 77.5 times at closure on strong demand from institutions and HNIs.

Global cues

The US markets ended lower on Wednesday amid fears of possible early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones declined 0.6 per cent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent, each.

In Asia, Nikkei and Hang Seng were down 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, while Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 per cent. Kospi and Straits Times slipped 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. Taiwan, however, was up 0.2 per cent.

First Published: Thu, November 18 2021. 08:12 IST

