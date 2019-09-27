- Kotak Mutual Fund pays pending balance amount to its FMP investors
- Hotel Leela asset sale case: SAT upholds an order passed by Sebi
- Haven't received your tax refund yet? Validate your bank account first
- Restructuring process likely to impact 350 employees of Sharekhan
- As many as 11 IPOs in the pipeline, says Dipam's Dheeraj Bhatnagar
- Mutual fund-borrower standstill pacts not recognised: Sebi's Ajay Tyagi
- Strong order pipeline, better margins accelerate Bharat Electronics stock
- Rupee's fall may not prop up the margin of IT companies: Analysts
- ICICI Bank stock a good bet, but look out for retail NPAs, say analysts
- Lower corporation tax rates add colour to paint sector's prospects
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the absence of any major domestic trigger, investors will today look at global cues, rupee, oil price movement, and stock-specific action for market direction.
Developments in the US President's Donald Trump impeachment inquiry might dent market sentiment. A whistleblower complaint against Trump has heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from Sino-U.S. trade war. The report alleges that Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election but that the White House also tried to “lock down” evidence about that conduct.
GLOBAL CUES
U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday as the release of a whistleblower report against Trump kept uncertainty high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.24 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 per cent. Asian shares also dipped in Friday's morning trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.09 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.54 per cent.
Oil prices steadied off two-week lows. Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to $62.41 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
