MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

In the absence of any major domestic trigger, investors will today look at global cues, rupee, oil price movement, and stock-specific action for market direction.

Developments in the US President's Donald Trump impeachment inquiry might dent market sentiment. A whistleblower complaint against Trump has heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from Sino-U.S. trade war. The report alleges that Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election but that the White House also tried to “lock down” evidence about that conduct. 

U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday as the release of a whistleblower report against Trump kept uncertainty high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.24 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 per cent. Asian shares also dipped in Friday's morning trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.09 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.54 per cent.

Oil prices steadied off two-week lows. Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to $62.41 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

