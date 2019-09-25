- CG Power case: Avantha Group's Gautam Thapar moves SAT against Sebi order
- NSEL case: SC admits EOW's appeal against 63 Moons Technologies order
- Bajaj Electricals to raise Rs 500 cr via qualified institutional placement
- Market surge improves MF returns; investors look to take money off table
- 'India least expensive for investors', MF advisors refute Morningstar claim
- Petronet LNG allays Street's concerns on hydrocarbon investments in US
- FM's bounty on corporate tax props up sentiment for HDFC Bank stock
- MCX says cotton contract delivery from October to August up by 119%
- Market Wrap, Sept 24: Sensex up just 7 points, Nifty ends below 11,600;
- ITD Cementation tanks 20% on heavy volumes, hits 4.5-year low
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Domestic indices will also take cues from global markets which were under pressure due to the launch of formal impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump.
GLOBAL CUES
U.S. stocks fell in volatile trade on Tuesday reflecting concerns on political uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46 per cent. Asian stocks also fell in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.66 per cent.
On the trade war front, Trump accused China of unfair trade practices and said he would not accept a “bad deal” in U.S.-China trade negotiations. Following Trump's comments, oil prices plunged more than 2 per cent on Tuesday. Brent crude futures settled $1.67, or 2.6 per cent, lower at $63.10 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More