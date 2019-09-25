JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The markets are expected to be volatile today ahead of the expiry of September series futures and options (F&O) contracts tomorrow.

Domestic indices will also take cues from global markets which were under pressure due to the launch of formal impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump.

GLOBAL CUES

U.S. stocks fell in volatile trade on Tuesday reflecting concerns on political uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46 per cent. Asian stocks also fell in Wednesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.66 per cent.

On the trade war front, Trump accused China of unfair trade practices and said he would not accept a “bad deal” in U.S.-China trade negotiations. Following Trump's comments, oil prices plunged more than 2 per cent on Tuesday. Brent crude futures settled $1.67, or 2.6 per cent, lower at $63.10 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

