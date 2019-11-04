JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Dehi 

Markets will eye corporate results to steer through the trade today. 

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex added 36 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 40,165 levels. On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,899.50, up 22 points or 0.19 per cent.  

RESULTS CORNER

About 61 companies, including HDFC, Bharat Electronics, and Indian Overseas Bank are scheduled to reprot their September quarter results today. 

HDFC is slated to report its numbers amid expectations of net profit up to Rs 3,628 crore supported by gains from stake sale in Gruh Finance. It may, however, see a decline in credit growth due to slowdown in the real estate sector, according to analysts. 

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares rose to 14-week highs on Monday as growing optimism over US-China trade talks and upbeat US job data boosted global investors’ appetite. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Australian shares were up 0.2 per cent each in early trade, while Seoul's Kospi added 0.9 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the domestic indices.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled at record closing levels, up 0.97 per cent, and 1.13 per cent, respectively during the overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

