JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a firm start; sugar stocks in focus

LIVE market: A total of 29 companies, including GSPL, Arvind Fashions, and APL Apollo Tubes, are slated to announce their quarterly results today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: sgx nifty, muthoot finance, rossari biotech, tata power, ril
LIVE market updates: A new record high will be on the cards for the Nifty50 index when the Indian markets open for trade on Thursday although market participants should brace themselves for yet another volatile session as investors adjust their positions for the weekly expiry of F&O contracts.

Besides, Covid-related updates, Brent crude price, services PMI data, and corporate earnings will further guide the markets.

Results today

A total of 29 companies, including GSPL, Arvind Fashions, and APL Apollo Tubes, are slated to announce their quarterly results today.
 
Global cues

Wall Street’s main indexes posted slim gains on Wednesday ahead of key US economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called “meme stocks.” The Dow Jones rose 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.14 per cent.

Asian indices were largely firm in Thursday's early deals, with Australia's ASX200 rising 0.8 per cent, Kospi up 0.62 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei up 0.32 per cent.

Oil prices, too, extended gains on recovering demand prospects. After rising 1.6 per cent on Wednesday, Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 per cent higher at $71.71 per barrel in early trade today.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh