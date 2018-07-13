MARKETS LIVE: Sensex at all-time high, Nifty holds 11,050; Infosys Q1 eyed

INTERVIEW OF THE DAY We are moderating our investments in India: Temasek's Ghosh and Lambah At $11.5 billion, Singapore government-owned Temasek’s India exposure stands at four per cent of its global portfolio. The private equity, which has pumped in $1.5 billion in the past three months, plans to moderate its India investments due to the emerging global scenario. In an interview with Jash Kriplani, Temasek’s Promeet Ghosh and Ravi Lambah share their views and talk about their recent investments. READ MORE Ravi Lambah, joint head (left), and Promeet Ghosh, MD, Temasek India Result review Cyient Cyient’s Q1FY19 result missed our forecast. While 2.3% QoQ decline US$ revenue was slightly higher than our forecast of a 1.2% decline, the QoQ decline in EBIT margin and EPS was a big miss. However, Cyient has allayed concerns on the same. It is confident of the pick-up in revenue growth and thus improvement in profitability from Q2FY19 onwards and has maintained its FY19 outlook. We factor Q1FY19 miss but increase FX assumption for rest of FY19 and FY20 to Rs68 vs. Rs65.5 earlier. As a result, we cut our FY19 EPS by 3% and largely maintain FY20 EPS. We now forecast FY18-20E revenue (US$)/EPS CAGR of 15.8%/14.4%. We maintain our TP of Rs889 based on 18x FY20E and believe that weakness in the stock in reaction to Q1FY19 result would provide opportunity to BUY (Source: IDBI Capital) Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,614, up 66 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,043, up 19 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,631.43 +83.02 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,574.20 +26.34 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,170.54 +76.47 +0.24 S&P BSE 100 11,291.20 +25.90 +0.23 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,369.01 +3.57 +0.11 (Source: BSE)

The are trading higher with S&P trading at its all-time high following global on Friday ahead of information technology (IT) heavyweight Infosys June quarter earnings later in the day.



Apart from Infosys, Bajaj Corp is another key firm which is likely to announce its June quarter results later today.

Investors are also likely to react to key inflation data which came post market hours on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate rose to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June, overshooting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) projection of 4.8-4.9 per cent in the first half of 2018-19, shows the official data released on Thursday. Separately, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slowed to a seven-month low of 3.2 per cent in May.

In the global markets, Asian were higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight, as concerns over an escalating US trade war with China took a breather.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent, building on a 0.6 per cent rise on Thursday, after US ended the day higher. Japan's Nikkei stock index was 1.2 per cent higher.



(with Reuters inputs)