MARKET WRAP: Indices end flat ahead of May F&O expiry; Nifty holds 10,600

Nifty Pharma index ends 1.06% lower. Top losers: COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS() LOSS(%) AUROBINDO PHARMA 564.50 578.80 -14.30 -2.47 PIRAMAL ENTERP. 2353.95 2405.75 -51.80 -2.15 DIVI'S LAB. 1045.00 1066.75 -21.75 -2.04 SUN PHARMA.INDS. 493.00 499.50 -6.50 -1.30 DR REDDY'S LABS 1957.50 1980.70 -23.20 -1.17 Nifty sectoral gainers and losers BSE Sensex gainers and losers of the day Market at close The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 34,906, down 43 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,614, down 19 points. Dilip Buildcon slips 14% post Q4 results Dilip Buildcon slipped 14% to Rs 901 on the BSE in intra-day trade even after the company reported 11% year on year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.18 billion in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18). The net profit growth during the quarter was lowest in past six quarters. READ MORE Global Markets: Stocks battered as Italian crisis deepens Asian stocks extended a global sell-off on Wednesday as Italy’s political crisis rippled across financial markets, toppling the euro to a 10-month low, pushing up borrowing costs for Rome and sending investors into safer assets such as US Treasuries. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei average sold off 1.5% to a six-week low. Chinese shares also headed south, with the Shanghai Composite index down 1.4%. South Korea’s KOSPI and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 2.0% and 0.5%, respectively.
