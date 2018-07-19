MARKETS LIVE: Political developments, corporate results to steer indices

-
-
Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The markets are likely to watch out for developments in the Parliament on Thursday after the opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
For the first time in 15 years, a no-confidence motion against the government was moved and accepted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the notice, moved by the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, will be taken up on Friday.
(with Reuters inputs)
