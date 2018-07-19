MARKETS LIVE: Political developments, corporate results to steer indices

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to watch out for developments in the Parliament on Thursday after the opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.



For the first time in 15 years, a no-confidence motion against the government was moved and accepted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the notice, moved by the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, will be taken up on Friday.



Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day amid the release of quarter of companies. Among key results, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, RBL Bank and Sterlite Technologies are likely to announce their 2018 quarter earnings later today.

That apart, investors will also watch out for movements in the global market and for further cues.

In the global markets, Asian made early gains on Thursday as upbeat Wall Street earnings supported global investor sentiment, although trade war jitters pushed China’s offshore yuan to a fresh one-year low.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.53 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and the Australian benchmark advanced 0.42 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent to hit a more than five-month high, while the Nasdaq Composite declined marginally by 0.01 per cent.



(with Reuters inputs)