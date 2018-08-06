MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

-
ALSO READ
MARKETS ON MONDAY: Nifty ends above 10,700, Sensex up 293 pts; metals gain
MARKET WRAP: Nifty ends above 11,000 as PSU banks gain; SBI up 3%
MARKET WRAP: Global cues, K'taka result drag Sensex 156 pts; PNB down 12%
MARKETS ON MONDAY: Sensex ends 162 pts up, Nifty at 10,379 on Asian cues
MARKETS ON WEDNESDAY: Nifty ends at 10,742, Sensex up 103 pts; IT cos gain
-
Wall Street gains as upbeat earnings trump trade jitters US stocks advanced on Friday as upbeat earnings helped investors shrug off heightened trade anxieties and weaker-than-expected July jobs growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.42 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 25,462.58, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 2,840.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 7,812.02. Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here
The monsoon is also likely to play a key role in determining the directions the markets take. The IMD has already forecast that rains will be normal in August and September, boosting growth prospects of the rural economy.
Globally, Asian stocks rose on Monday after China’s central bank took steps to try to drag the yuan away from 14-month lows, but the tit-for-tat conflict over Sino-US trade hung heavily on markets.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU