MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Wall Street gains as upbeat earnings trump trade jitters US stocks advanced on Friday as upbeat earnings helped investors shrug off heightened trade anxieties and weaker-than-expected July jobs growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.42 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 25,462.58, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 2,840.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 7,812.02.

are likely to focus on global developments as well as movements today. Stock-specific action will, however, continue with over 100 companies likely to report their June-quarter earnings today including Syndicate Bank, Ujjivan Finance, Coal India, Britannia, Adani Ports, among others.

In a world getting rapidly sucked into a currency war vortex, India seems to be offering some stability, thanks to the relatively low export dependence of the economy and a country that is more inward-looking than others for its economic activities. But that does not mean a full-blown currency war will not affect the





The monsoon is also likely to play a key role in determining the directions the take. The IMD has already forecast that rains will be normal in August and September, boosting growth prospects of the rural economy.



A Business Standard poll of 10 currency experts, bank treasurers, and economists predict the to be almost touching 70 a dollar by December.

The People’s Bank of China late on Friday raised the reserve requirement on foreign exchange forward positions, making it more expensive to bet against the Chinese currency.

On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 per cent for a second straight session of gains.

Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.1 per cent, while Australian shares added 0.5 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 0.4 per cent.