MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty below 10,750; pharma stocks fall

Tata group profit rises 35% under Chandra; importance of TCS, JLR declines In the first full financial year under Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the adjusted net profit of listed Tata group companies rose 35 per cent in 2017-18 against a 0.5 per cent decline in the previous year. Group revenues, too, were up 9.2 per cent, growing at the fastest pace in the last four years. Tata Steel was the star performer in 2017-18, with revenue from the domestic business rising 23 per cent last financial year. Its impact at the net profit level was significant — if Tata Steel were to be excluded, the net profit growth of the group would have been 10.3 per cent.

Sebi tweaks norms to aid fund-raising, caps tenure of MD & CEO of exchanges The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made major changes in rules governing fund-raising, to provide flexibility to issuers and to boost capital formation. The regulator tweaked norms governing stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories —known as market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) — capping the tenure of top officials and bringing in more accountability to the board structure.

Ahead of crucial OPEC meet, rift deepens as Iran stages walk out Iran's oil minister has walked out of a key meeting with OPEC peers, as a rift deepened with regional rival Saudi over its push to ramp up the cartel's oil output. "I do not think we can reach an agreement," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters at his Vienna hotel yesterday after storming out of talks with a group of ministers on the eve of a crucial OPEC meet.

BoA ML downgrades FMCG stocks to 'underweight' from 'overweight' Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoA ML) has downgraded stocks in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space from 'overweight' to 'underweight'. The foreign brokerage says valuations of Indian staples have soared, diverging from their global peers. "Multiples for Indian staples have defied gravity recently. They have increased even as multiples for staples in the emerging markets (EM) are flat to falling. This is not typical," Sanjay Mookim and Nafeesa Gupta, analysts at BoA ML, wrote in a note

Jefferies on Tata Steel Broader JV with Thyssen should be on track, but Tata may be willing to adjust deal terms given recent divergence in margin trends. With net debt rising, post-Bhushan deal, Tata may be keen to push thru the JV, so that it could de-consolidate JV debt. Stronger GBP, EUR likely affected TSE margins in 4Q, but Fx headwinds have partly reversed. We adjust our estimates factoring Bhushan acquisition. Maintain Hold with revised price target of Rs 586





Despite budding signs of economic damage, trade frictions have shown no sign of abating.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday the United States needs to make it harder for its trading partners to have high trade barriers in order to achieve President Donald Trump’s ultimate goal of lower tariffs and a level playing field. The markets are trading in range on Friday even as Asian shares, that were under pressure on signs US trade battles with China and many other countries are starting to chip away at corporate profits. Oil prices were also choppy ahead of major producers meeting to discuss raising output.

Globally, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, stuck barely above its six-month low hit on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei lost 1 per cent.

